Schroders in talks to acquire River & Mercantile in £230m deal

Asset management firm Schroders is reportedly in talks to buy River and Mercantile Group’s solutions business, Sky News reported.

The deal – which will take Schroders’ assets to £750bn – will be worth around £230m, sources told Sky News’ Mark Kleinman, and could be announced as soon as Tuesday morning.

Managing £43bn worth of assets, River and Mercantile is expected to view positively the sale price and especially investment manager AssetCo, which owns a big stake of the company, will see the deal in a favourable light.

As reported by Kleinman, the acquisition of River and Mercantile is the last of a series of deals made by Schroders with some of them focused on natural capital. In the first quarter of 2021 the firm set a new record when it registered a £9bn jump.

Its asset management division was responsible for more than £8bn of that increase, with its wealth division bringing in £0.9bn in the first three months, City A.M. reported.