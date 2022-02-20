Schools sound alarm over ‘Tinder for teens’ app

Schools and campaigners have warned against a new social media platform, Yubo, which an investigation has shown is exposing children to abuse.

The “Tinder for teens” app allows children aged 13 to 17 to match with dates and join video calls of hundreds of people.

A Sunday Times investigation found that there was no age or identity verifications on the app, and was rife with sexual harassment and racism.

Using younger images of herself, a Times reporter posed as a 15 year old girl to test the app.

Not only was she was met with propositions for sex by other users, but she also witnessed racist abuse of others and threats of sexual violence.

MPs and campaigners have said the findings raise serious concerns, and come at a time where the government is gearing up for the Online Safety Bill, which is aimed at protecting children against such threats.

A Yubo spokesperson told the Times that it was “saddened” by the findings, and said that it has real-time moderators aiming to protect its users, as well as age verification processes.

However, Yubo added it would be reviewing its safety measures following the findings.

In its ‘about us’ section on its site, Yubo describes itself as “a social live-streaming platform that celebrates the true essence of being young”.

It says: “We inspire a new generation to be themselves – Yubo is a place where anyone can belong, feel safe, and hang out. And if others don’t get it? Well, too bad. Our universe wasn’t made for them”, it.