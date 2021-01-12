Save Burns Night with a virtual Boisdale party

Burns Night is normally a beacon of extravagence in the post Christmas weeks, an island of indulgance amid Dry January and Veganuary and new year fitness resolutions.

This year Covid threatens to take even this away – toasting the great Scottish bard alone seems like anathema to the spirit of the occasion, which entails drinking lots of spirits.

Thankfully City A.M. favourite Boisdale is hosting a virtual Burns Night in lieu of its anual extravaganza, featuring celebrity guests, live music, and haggis and whisky delivered to your door direct from Scotland.

You will be able to see the haggis piped in alongside Braveheart star James Cosmo, singer Tallia Storm and Clan Chief Donald Maclaren of Maclaren. The you can toast the meal while the famous Address to a Haggis is read by a true expert (the poem will be provided for you to read along, as well as a Spotify playlist to add to the atmosphere).

Prices start at £35 for a “supper for two”, £49 for a “dinner for two” and £95 for a “feast for two”. Dinner options include traditional haggis, neeps and tatties as well as salmon and beef wellington. Drinks packages are also available.

For more information visit the Boisdale website here. Numbers are limited and all bookings must be made by 17 January.