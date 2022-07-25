Sausage roll-ing in to town: Greggs and Primark launch new fashion range with ‘snackfest’ tour

Greggs and Primark are teaming up for a new clothing range, which will be launched on a ‘snackfest’ UK bus tour.

The kings of sausage rolls and low cost clothes announced the new range on social media this morning.

Gregs and Primark, which collaborated on a similar project earlier in the year, announced the range will hit the shelves in the first week of August.

The collection includes 21 items ranging from Greggs-themed basketball jerseys and varsity jackets, bucket hats and boxer shorts.

Some of the items on offer

It will be available in Primark from Friday 5 August, and to drum up awareness, the two brands will be running a limited pre-sale, through a ‘Snackfest’ UK bus tour.

The mini festival experience will be stopping off in Brighton, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Newcastle, with fans getting the chance to buy items early. Other items being sold are Gregs-themed tote-bags, bathing suits, hoodies and sliders.

💥Hold on to your bucket hats because Greggs and @Primark are back with a second collection💥 pic.twitter.com/6rehaE0FIn — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 25, 2022

“As part of this drop, for the first time in Primark history we are taking the collection on the road and fans will be able to get early access” said Jermaine Lapwood, Head of Innovation and Future Trends at Primark.

Read more Jubilee weekend boom fails to lift June’s retail sector

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs added: “The reaction to our first official Greggs clothing collection was incredible and sold out even faster than we anticipated.

“We’re excited to team up with Primark once again to deliver more fun and unique pieces that Greggs fans will wear with pride across the summer and beyond”.