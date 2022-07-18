Marks & Spencer pushes further into tech as high street giant extends 15-year old pact with Flooid

UK high street retailer Marks & Spencer confirmed this morning it has extended its agreement with Flooid for the provision of store point-of-sale and unified commerce platform basket services for up to another five years.

Flooid, formerly PCMS Group, agreed with Marks & Spencer in 2007 to supply software to run point-of-sale and self-checkouts across M&S stores, and will now extend this to include access to its unified commerce basket services platform, “which empowers retailers to build omnichannel experiences in house or with other partners,” M&S said.

Paul Airey, Head of Technology & Digital at Marks & Spencer, explained: “We originally selected PCMS to replace our ageing software in all our store formats. The world has changed a great deal since this time, and our solutions need to wholeheartedly support the growth of our omnichannel offering.”

He added: “We need to be able to serve customers however they want to shop. This [deal] enables us to launch new formats like consumer mobile and self-service kiosks quickly while allowing us to create and build our own experiences on top of the Flooid platform.”