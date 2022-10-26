Greggs opens new café in Primark’s Oxford Street store

General views at Tasty by Greggs, the new Greggs café opening inside Primark’s Oxford Street East store today. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. PA Photo. The new café is situated on Primark’s top floor and will be able to host up to 110 customers. The space also includes a Sausage Roll swing and a double decker bus seating area. The café opens following the launch of two fashion collections of the first Tasty by Greggs café concept in Primark’s flagship Birmingham store earlier this year. Photo credit should read: John Nguyen/PA Wire.

Greggs has opened a new café on the top floor of Primark’s flagship Oxford Street store, following the launch of their collaboration earlier this year.

The new 110-seater London café will offer a menu of all Greggs’ customer favourites following the success of the first ‘Tasty by Greggs’ eatery in Primark’s Birmingham shop in February.

Customers visiting the new café will have the opportunity to eat in double-decker bus inspired seating, and play games in a Greggs themed phone box.

The new café comes as part of Greggs’ ongoing London expansion, that has over the past year seen the launch of the pastry purveyor’s Liverpool Street Station outlet and flagship Leicester Square store.

Greggs’ in-store eatery will sit alongside a range of services available to Primark customers, including a nail and beauty bar.