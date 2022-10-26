Greggs opens new café in Primark’s Oxford Street store
Greggs has opened a new café on the top floor of Primark’s flagship Oxford Street store, following the launch of their collaboration earlier this year.
The new 110-seater London café will offer a menu of all Greggs’ customer favourites following the success of the first ‘Tasty by Greggs’ eatery in Primark’s Birmingham shop in February.
Customers visiting the new café will have the opportunity to eat in double-decker bus inspired seating, and play games in a Greggs themed phone box.
The new café comes as part of Greggs’ ongoing London expansion, that has over the past year seen the launch of the pastry purveyor’s Liverpool Street Station outlet and flagship Leicester Square store.
Greggs’ in-store eatery will sit alongside a range of services available to Primark customers, including a nail and beauty bar.