Saudi royal enters Everton bidding war as part of Londoner-fronted £400m offer

A general view of the Everton badgEverton are at the centre of a bidding war said to now include a Saudi royal

A member of the Saudi royal family is reported to be part of the latest bid for Everton as buyers circle the troubled Premier League club.

They are said to be backing a £400m offer fronted by London-based businessman and lawyer Vatche Manoukian, which also has Australian and US investment.

Other parties credited with interest in Everton include Dell Technology tycoon Michael Dell, former Roma owner Dan Friedkin and Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor.

Creditors MSP Capital and local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing are also thought to want the club, along with Kenneth King of A-Cap, which has had dealings with Everton’s long-term suitors 777 Partners.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund majority owns Newcastle United, while Saudi prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud owns recently relegated Sheffield United.

A deal between Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and 777 collapsed in May, eight months after it had been struck, after the US investment firm failed to provide the required assurances.

It has left the cash-strapped former English champions in limbo and unable to prepare for next season just days before the fixtures are published.

Everton were docked eight points last term for breaches of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules in previous years but narrowly avoided relegation.

The club’s fans’ advisory board has urged bidders to engage with supporter concerns over a number of issues including finances and possible multi-club ownership.

“The questions and issues we’ve published are based on the feedback we’ve had from Evertonians in a series of engagement sessions and surveys, and which we ask any bidder to reflect upon,” said board chair Dave Kelly.

“As the process moves on, we’d encourage all bidders to join us in engaging with supporters and in sharing their vision for the future of Everton Football Club.”