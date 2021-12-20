Satirical comedy Spitting Image hits West End in 2022

(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Satirical comedy puppet show Spitting Image is set to hit the West End in 2022.

The original series of the sketch show ran from 1984 to 1996 and it made a return in 2020 on streaming platform Britbox.

The rebooted show featured famous faces such as Donald Trump, Emma Raducanu, and Harry and Meghan, and

The new production poster parodies the West End musical Lion King, presenting the prime minister’s puppet with the words: “Coming Soon: ‘Spitting Image Live’ featuring The Liar King.”

The show’s creators have hinted that the prime minister will feature in the live production and say that the show, “unlike Boris [Johnson]”, will be delivered “with no shortcuts”, according to Sky News.

The live show will be produced by Avalon.