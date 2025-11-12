Santander X – Ana Botin

At Banco Santander, in the past 10 years we have developed a global proposition focused on three core pillars: education, employability and entrepreneurship. We are truly committed to these goals in close partnership with universities, entrepreneurs and small businesses across the world. In 2024 alone, over 50,000 businesses engaged with Santander X Awards, our long-standing global entrepreneurship programme – strengthening their capacity to grow sustainably, innovate and create value within their communities.

It’s important that we treat global economic growth with urgency. It’s a necessary condition for remaining competitive in today’s world, and it is only possible in well-educated, inclusive and entrepreneurial societies. Ultimately, growth is born from bold ideas – the kind that entrepreneurs and start-ups turn into reality. The role that banks play in providing capital and support to businesses to sustain this growth is vital. I am very proud that our entrepreneurship awards have been running in the UK for 15 years.

It’s a testament to the bank’s commitment to the health of the economy, businesses and communities. I hugely enjoyed judging the awards in 2018 and wish all of the 2025 finalists luck. Ana Botin, Executive Chair of the Santander Group