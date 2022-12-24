Santa Tracker: How to follow Father Christmas around the globe today

Father Christmas may be hard to spot coming down the chimney but he’s easier to keep an eye on these days thanks to a US government agency’s Santa Tracker.

Each year, NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defence Command – publishes live real time data tracking the world’s most famed gift giver across the planet.

NORAD will fire up the Santa tracker around 10am UK time as Santa begins his errands in the Pacific Islands, and chart his progress to the homes of billions of families.

The organisation – which is responsible for the protection of North America’s aerospace from foreign attack – said it was the 67th year they had launched their Santa tracker.

“This extra mission each holiday season allows us to educate millions of people around the world about NORAD and what we do to ensure the defense of the United States and Canada,” the organisation tweeted.

The NORAD Santa Tracker will be available from noradsanta.org.

The tradition began in 1948 when US armed forces issued a release to the Associated Press warning of an “unidentified sleigh” approaching the USA from the North Pole.

NORAD is often tracking other foreign forces than Father Christmas and his reindeer.

Earlier this year the organisation identified two Russian ‘bear’ bombers which entered the Alaskan Air Defence Zone, amidst heightened tensions between the White House and the Kremlin after the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile Brits are bracing for more chaos on their travels than Santa Claus.

Rail strikes which begin at 6pm mean many train services are finishing early for the day – with few cross-country trains departing after midday.

The industrial action will continue until December 27 as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Brits have been told not to travel unless absolutely necessary – perhaps leaving many stuck at home wondering where Santa is now.