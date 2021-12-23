Sandbox tokens lift seven per cent as PwC enters the metaverse

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that PwC Hong Kong has acquired a LAND site in The Sandbox metaverse.

SAND tokens are trading up 7.33 per cent today after consulting firm PwC Hong Kong snapped up a spot in the Sandbox metaverse.

While major retail brands including Adidas and Nike have already taken strides into the metaverse PwC Hong Kong is the first professional services company to publicly enter The Sandbox, a metaverse building platform. According to Sandbox, PwC has acquired a virtual LAND site, a move which signals the company’s interest in providing services and products through virtual reality based communications.

William Gee, a partner at PwC Hong Kong, commented: “the Metaverse offers new possibilities for organisations to create value through innovative business models, as well as introducing new ways to engage with their customers and communities.

“We will leverage our expertise to advise clients who wish to embrace the Metaverse on the full range of challenges presented by this emerging global digital phenomenon,” he added.

The Sandbox, a decentralized virtual world launched in 2012, has partnered with brands including Adidas, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Deadmau5 and Atari.

Despite the hype The Sandbox remains a fairly niche platform, onboarding just 4.5k new users this month.

Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer at The Sandbox, said: “The metaverse is open for business. We welcome PwC Hong Kong to experience how The Sandbox fosters new immersive experiences and ways for brands to connect with customers.

“It’s an exciting time – and PwC is at the forefront of this emerging frontier,” Borget said.

SAND tokens are trading at $5.63.

