Chancellor Sajid Javid has insisted Britain is unlikely to leave the EU without a trade deal in place at the end of next year.



The Tories have pledged to pass their withdrawal agreement through parliament in time to leave the EU at the end of January if they get a majority at the upcoming General Election.

But they are also seeking to agree a free trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020.



“I am confident that we will get a deal done… I think (leaving without a deal) is extremely remote,” Javid told BBC radio.



Separately, the chancellor also blamed Labour for Britain’s rise in homelessness – despite his own party having been in power for the last nine years.



“Homelessness reached its peak in 2008 under the last Labor government,” he told Sky News.



“Since then it’s down by almost half. There’s still a long way to go, we still have work to do, but it’s Labour that was responsible for the massive rise in homelessness.”



Figures from homelessness charity Shelter found the number of homeless people in the UK rose by 13,000 to 320,000 people in 2018.



Moreover, earlier this week it found 183 children – enough to fill two double-decker buses – lose their homes per day.



The charity’s Generation Homeless report found child homelessness is at its highest rate since 2006. At least 135,000 children will be living in temporary accommodation on Christmas Day.

Sky News TV anchor Sarah Hewson replied to the chancellor: “You’ve failed because the numbers are up. You can’t dispute those numbers.”



Javid is a former secretary of state for housing.

