Sainz wins thrilling Singapore F1 Grand Prix from Norris and Hamilton

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz fended off a late charge from British trio Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to win the Singapore F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Spaniard hung on to become the first driver from outside of Red Bull to win a Grands Prix this season.

McLaren’s Norris finished in a brilliant second place with Hamilton third – teammate Russell looked like taking the third place spot but crashed on the last lap.

The result brings an end to a season of dominance by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who finished fifth.

It is Sainz’s second win after the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Sainz’ teammate Charles Leclerc finished fourth, Pierre Gasly was sixth and Oscar Piastri was seventh.

Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10.

“An incredible feeling and an incredible weekend. All of Italy and all of Ferrari will be proud today,” Sainz said.

“It was all about managing [tyres] and making it to the target laps. We gave Lando some DRS [to help].”

“Carlos was very generous helping me get DRS,” Norris said.