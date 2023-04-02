Australian Grand Prix: What F1 drivers said after manic race in Melbourne

Max Verstappen claimed his second F1 victory of the year at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutchman beat seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso claiming his third podium of the F1 season.

There were multiple red flags, spinning cars and collisions. Here are the thoughts of some of the drivers following the manic Melbourne showdown.

Max Verstappen – first (second in F1 2023)

“We had a very poor start, and lap one I was careful because I had a lot to lose and they had a lot to win.”

“After that, the pace of the car was quick – you could see that straight away.

“We were always there, waiting for the DRS for the chance to pass. But with these red flags, I don’t know.

“The first one, maybe you can do it but the second one I don’t understand.

“So, it was a bit of a mess, but we survived everything and we won, which, of course, is the most important thing.”

Lewis Hamilton – second

“To get those points is really amazing today. I definitely didn’t expect to be second. So I am super grateful for it.

“I still feel uncomfortable in the car, I don’t feel connected to it so I am driving as best I can with that disconnect and I am working as hard as I can to try and create that connect but it is a long project.

“But still, considering we have been down on performance and the straight pace compared to the Red Bulls, for us to be up here fighting with Aston, it is just amazing at this point in the season.”

Fernando Alonso – third (third in F1 season)

“We had a roller coaster of emotions today and [there were] many things going on at the beginning but also at the end.

“The last half an hour it was difficult to understand what was going on but the race for us in terms of pace, I think Mercedes were very fast, we did an incredible today so I could not match the pace but we will take P3.

“The first red flag did help us because George [Russell] and Carlos [Sainz] came in [to the pits] so we took those places for free and the second red flag probably didn’t help.

“We got lucky again but P3 and P4 [Lance Stroll] is good for the team.”

Lando Norris – 6th

“A very good race. We had good pace throughout, stayed out of trouble with no mistakes.

“The team did a very good job. I think the pace today was stronger than our qualifying pace yesterday, so things came together nicely. Just a well-executed race.

“I’m happy with all of that, and it’s the first points for us this season. It’s nice to get on the board and it’s a good end to the first few races before we have a bit of a break and then head into Baku and the next batch of races.

“I’m happy, so a big thanks to the whole team and everyone back at the factory for all the hard work as usual and we’ll keep pushing.”

George Russell – DNF

“We did everything right this weekend. We had a great Qualifying yesterday and today, the start was perfect. We managed the first stint well and I could have extended it quite a lot more.

“I’ve felt comfortable and strong in the car on all three days. I see no reason why we couldn’t have fought for victory today, so it’s disappointing.

“As soon as I came through the high-speed turn 10, I felt something go. Three corners later, I was stopped. When it’s not your day, it’s not your day.”

F1 Australian GP Race Result



1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Lando Norris, McLaren

7) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

10) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri