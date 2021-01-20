Over-50’s holiday provider Saga has announced that all customers will be required to have a Covid-19 vaccination travelling on the firm’s cruises or package holidays.

The firm said it is preparing to restart its travel business in May – delayed from the planned April date – to allow customers time to receive a jab.

Customers booked onto Saga cruises or holidays must be vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling.

Cruise passengers will also be required to take a coronavirus test before departure.

A spokesperson for Saga said: “The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Our customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too.

“To allow our customers time to get vaccinated, we are moving the restart date for our Travel businesses to May. Our new vaccination policy will be in addition to the detailed arrangements we have already put in place for when cruises and other holidays restart.”

The company has invested in on-board air conditioning, bolstered its medical teams and reduced capacity from 999 passengers to 800 in order to give customers more confidence.

It will offer a private chauffeur car per household up to 250 miles and has increased its crew to customer ratio to enhance its cleaning regimes.

Saga’s return to service will commence with the inaugural voyage of cruise ship Spirit of Adventure on 4 May, followed by Spirit of Discovery on 2 June.

Its holiday’s programme will resume on 1 May with hotel stays, escorted tours and river cruises.