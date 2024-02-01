AG Barr: Former cruise chief takes the reins at UK fizzy drinks giant

Boardroom heavyweight Euan Sutherland was named this morning by the Scottish firm.

The former chief of over 50 insurance provider Saga has been appointed as the boss of AG Barr, the drinks giant behind the production of Irn Bru.

Boardroom heavyweight Euan Sutherland was named this morning by the Scottish firm, replacing longstanding chief Roger White who announced his departure over the summer.

Sutherland has held a number of senior roles at some of Britain’s best-known brands, including Superdry and Kingfisher.

He stepped down as head of Saga last November after four challenging years that included the closure of its cruise business during the pandemic.

Sutherland said: “I am very excited to join AG Barr, which has a unique heritage, strong culture and exceptional brands.

“I look forward to working with the Board and the wider business to continue to deliver significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees for the long term.”

Mark Allen, chair of AG Barr, added: “It has been a great pleasure working with Roger, who has successfully led the business for over two decades and delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees.

“We wish him well in the future. On behalf of the Board, I am delighted that Euan is joining AG Barr. He has substantial experience across several consumer-facing businesses and will be a strong addition to the Board.”

“He is well placed to lead AG Barr through the next exciting phase of its development and to ensure the continued long-term success of the business,” he continued.