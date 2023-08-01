Going out on top: Irn Bru boss to step down after two decades as revenues set to rise

A.G. Barr CEO Roger White

The chief of Irn Bru maker AG Barr will step down after nearly two decades at the Scottish soft drinks giant.

Boss Roger White has plans to exit the firm within the next 12 months, when he and the rest of the board agree on a date. A plan to appoint a successor is underway.

“Roger has served the shareholders, board, wider business and industry for over 21 years – this makes him one of the longest serving CEO’s in the UK public market,” Mark Allen, AG. Barr, chairman, said.

“He has supported the transformation of the business from a regional soft drinks business into a highly successful multi beverage, branded company that has delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees.”

It comes as the group said it expects revenue for the first half the year to be above last year figures rising from £157.9m to £210m.

AG Barr, which also sells premixed cocktails and plant based milk, said that it expects its full year profit performance to be “marginally above” the top end of analyst expectations.

“We have strong brand plans in place across the business for the balance of the year to sustain our growth momentum and we remain confident in the group’s long-term growth strategy,” White added.

