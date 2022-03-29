Irn Bru maker A.G. Barr profit races past pre-Covid levels with soft drinks boom

AG Barr saw profits slump during 2020, but a recovery is in full swing.

Irn Bru maker A.G. Barr has reported profit surging well ahead of pre-Covid levels, with all brands now in growth.

The drinks maker said profit before tax was £41.5m for the year to 30 January 2022, up on £37.4m for the two year comparative.

Roger White, chief executive, said: “We have accelerated our revenue growth and consequently delivered a strong financial performance. In the year we have recommenced our dividend, alongside paying a one-off special dividend, and our balance sheet has continued to strengthen.

“We enter the new financial year with good momentum and exciting brand and sales plans. Trading in the early weeks of the new financial year has been well ahead of the prior year and in line with our expectations.”

The beverage maker acknowledged inflationary pressures but said it was in a good position to mitigate these, with pricing and cost control.