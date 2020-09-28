Sadiq Khan warns of return to 'bad old days' without new TfL bailout

Sadiq Khan has warned that Transport for London (TfL) will return to the “bad old days” of crumbling infrastructure and unreliable services if the government does not provide it with a second bailout.

City Hall officials are currently in negotiations with government over a new financial support package for the transport operator, which has had its finances hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

An initial £1.6bn bailout deal was agreed in May, but is due to run out on 17 October.

TfL has previously said that it will require nearly £5bn over the next 18 months in order to stabilise its financial position.

Of this, £2bn will be required for the second half of this year, with a further £2.9bn required in the following financial year.

Without such funding, Khan warned that the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic would stall, with TfL unable to run safe, reliable, and frequent transport services that enable social distancing.

In addition, he said that planned upgrades to services such as the Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines would have to be shelved, as would investments into projects such as extending the DLR to Thamesmead.

“The choice is stark”, Khan said: “A safe and effective transport network that continues to deliver for Londoners and support jobs in the capital and across the UK, or a Government-led spiral of disinvestment that sees vital infrastructure age and fail.

“I remember what it was like 20 years ago before the sustained investment we’ve seen over the last two decades – crumbling Tube lines, unreliable services, old-fashioned ticketing system and lack of coordination. We must not return to the bad old days.”

At the peak of the pandemic, TfL’s passenger numbers were down over 90 per cent. Although numbers had started to creep up again as lockdown restrictions were eased, the number of people on the Tube is still lagging at 35 per cent.

TfL is dependent on fares for 70 per cent of its revenues, having had its government operating grant removed in 2018. This compares to 38 per cent in New York and 47 per cent in Madrid’s transport system.