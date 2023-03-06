Sadiq Khan urges government to commit to making all public bodies a ‘safe haven for women’

Sadiq Khan is urging the government to back his call for a review of “women-friendly” workplace policies ahead of International Women’s Day.

The mayor of London is calling for public bodies to commit to supporting female workers with domestic abuse, gynaecological pain, leadership development, and the menopause.

He has written to work and pensions secretary Mel Stride to highlight the work City Hall has done to “champion the advancement” of women and to ask him to back a “wholesale review” of the workplace policies of taxpayer-funded government bodies.

Khan wrote: “In a just society, all public bodies should be safe havens for women and we should lead by example in offering women the best possible place to work.

“For too long our public bodies have struggled to reflect the breadth of backgrounds and experiences which exist in their communities, including those of women… publicly-funded organisations underserving half the population cannot be accepted as inevitable.”

The mayor said all such workplaces should offer “robust provision” for employees subject to domestic abuse; ensure “debilitating gynaecological pain” is grounds for adjustments or sick leave; have a female leadership development strategy; implement policies to support women with the menopause; and consider women’s experiences ahead of major policy changes.

Khan’s comments came as City Hall hosted a women’s summit today to inform policy-making on skills and employment, the housing crisis and the rising cost of living.

“It simply isn’t right that, in 2023, women continue to face significant barriers in accessing housing, employment and skills,” Khan said.

“As a proud feminist, I refuse to accept gender-based injustice as inevitable. Too often the experiences of women have been an afterthought in shaping policy, but I am committed to ensuring that they will be front and centre.”

Women’s Resource Centre CEO Vivienne Hayes said: “It is critical to creating a healthier, economically successful society to address the entrenched inequality women suffer.”

And Dr Sara Reis, head of research and policy at the UK Women’s Budget Group added: “We need a combination of inclusive workplace policies with serious investment in our public services if we are ever to realise gender equality.”

City Hall currently offers interest-free loans of up to £10,000 to help staff fleeing domestic abuse to rebuild their lives and has developed menopause and parental leave policies.

While YouGov data indicates that 24 per cent of women experience painful periods which affect their ability to work every month – but 40 per cent of those say they never take time off.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has been contacted for comment.