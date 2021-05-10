Sadiq Khan unveils huge London tourism campaign after reelection

Sadiq Khan has today pledged to launch the “biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen” following his reelection as London mayor.

In a speech at Shakespeare’s Globe this morning Khan will unveil the new Let’s Do London campaign in bid to kickstart the city’s economy as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The domestic tourism push, which is being created in partnership with London’s hospitality, culture and retail industries, will include a programme of one-off events with some of the capital’s best-known cultural institutions and tourism attractions.

The campaign will launch later this month with London’s top chefs and restaurants coming together to showcase the city’s food offering.

There will also be a number of public art installations aimed at attracting people back to the city centre, including a takeover of Piccadilly Circus station by David Hockney starting today.

The mayor, who will today formally sign in for a second term, has pledged £6m for the campaign, alongside more than £1m of funding and value-in-kind from industry.

There will also be a major advertising push by Transport for London and London & Partners designed to encourage people to rediscover the capital.

Khan will today also confirm that employment will be a major priority during his second term after many Londoners lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s an honour to have been re-elected with a huge mandate as mayor of the city I love – the greatest city in the world,” he will say.

“The work begins anew today to refresh and reignite our city and to kick-start our economy as London continues to reopen. This includes making jobs, jobs, jobs a top priority and banging the drum for London to attract the jobs, tourism and investment our city needs.”

The campaign will provide a much-needed boost for London, which has suffered a slump as a result of repeated lockdowns.

City Hall analysis of Visit Britain forecasts showed that consumer spending in central London by overseas visitors was £7.4bn lower last year, while domestic tourists will have spent £3.5bn less.

Alongside the delayed Euro 2020 football tournament, a number of events will be hosted in the capital this summer to help boost the economy, including midnight performances at Shakespeare’s Globe and outdoor cinema screenings curated by Bafta and the British Film Institute.

Autumn will see the return of major creative festivals including London Fashion Week, Frieze London, the London Design Festival, and the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

