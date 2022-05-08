Sadiq Khan: London must make ’the most of Brexit’ and attract US talent and investment

Sadiq Khan is in the US this week to drive investment and tourism into London (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

SADIQ Khan said London “needed to make the most of Brexit” as he met with big business leaders in the US yesterday.

The Mayor of London is in New York as part of the first leg of his trip to the US in a bid to drive tourism to the capital.

He said yesterday his message to American business leaders and politicians was to “not hold Boris Johnson against us”.

“A number of the EU finance companies have opened branches in London to access the London market which is the London Stock exchange, and our access to capital and talent.

“We are seeing people who want to do business in London from Europe come into London. We have to make the best of what’s happened.”

He urged No10 to “work with him” to drive further investment in the capital.

Khan met with Michael Bloomberg last night as he kicked off the largest tourism campaign for London in the capital’s history.

The London Mayor and the billionaire former politician met for takeaway coffee on the Upper East Side of Manhattan before walking the two blocks to Bloomberg’s office.

Bloomberg hosted a dinner with Khan and a handful of influential business and cultural leaders last night.

Arriving in New York yesterday, Khan said he would “bang the drum for London” and “show London is fully open for business again”.

He added that he was “jealous” of New York for a transport system heavily subsidised by central government.

”I’m jealous of any global city on the world, they have a government that’s on the side of the side of cities, they have mass subsidies from central government.

“We’re the only transport authority in the western world not subsidised by central government. We’ve shown we can have a fantastic model to the point where we poached the head of the New York transport system, but because of the government’s policies, we’re going backwards rather than continuing to be the envy of the world.

It marks the start of a trip that will see Mr Khan travel from New York to San Francisco and then onto Los Angeles in a bid to drive further investment and tourism into the capital, after it was hammered by the pandemic. London lost £7.4bn of international tourist spend during the pandemic and many cultural attractions have struggled to get back on their feet.

“Now that restrictions for travellers coming to the UK have lifted, I am looking forward to launching our international tourism campaign and showcasing our amazing city to America and the world.

“Throughout my visit, my main message will be that London is the perfect destination in the world for international tourists to visit and businesses to invest in.”

The former New York Mayor heaped praise on Khan, saying he “has been doing a world class job as mayor of a world-class city”.

He added: “His ‘Let’s Do London’ campaign is a great way to help to bring more visitors and investment to London as it recovers from the pandemic.”

“Our foundation works closely with him on a variety of issues, including climate change and air pollution, and we’re glad to help welcome him here and support his campaign”.

Today Khan will meet with the New York Mayor Eric Adam’s where he will launch the start of the campaign in Times Square.