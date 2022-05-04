Furious row erupts between Sadiq Khan and Grant Shapps over Crossrail announcement

Sadiq Khan and Grant Shapps

A furious row has broken out between the Mayor of London and the transport secretary over today’s announcement that Crossrail will open on 24 May.

Grant Shapps MP referred Sadiq Khan to the Electoral Commission accusing him of “breathtaking political cynicism”, according to the Telegraph.

This comes after it was announced this morning the Elizabeth Line, also known as Crossrail, would be opened at the end of May.

The line was already a number of years overdue, having initially been scheduled for 2018, and its budget is now also more than £4bn.

Shapps referred him to the commission claiming the announcement about Crossrail broke pre-election rules, ahead of local elections on 5 May.

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan told City AM he is “absolutely delighted” the line is opening, while insisting “the announcement date for the Elizabeth Line opening was made by Transport for London and the Department for Transport were made aware well in advance.

“It’s a shame that the Transport Secretary has decided to try and start a row rather than join the celebrations of the fact that this world-class new railway is about to open to millions of passengers.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told City AM: “Whilst it is entirely wrong to publicise this announcement the eve of an election, I am delighted the Elizabeth line will open on 24 May.”

“It will transform the lives of Londoners for generations to come and deliver a £42 billion boost to the whole UK economy – creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the process.”