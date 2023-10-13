‘My banking issues are now over’: Brexit leader Nigel Farage announces new account with Lloyds

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has announced a new bank account with Lloyds, months after he had his Coutts account shut in the so-called ‘debanking’ scandal.

The former head of UKIP took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the move, claiming he had been denied banking facilities by ten different lenders.

This comes after Farage’s account with Coutts, which is run and owned by NatWest, was closed earlier in the year.

Last month it was reported that banks have not been closing customer accounts for political reasons, according to the initial findings of an investigation by the UK’s financial regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was tasked with investigating the issue of ‘debanking’, which Farage claims was due to his political views. It found that “no firm closed an account between July 2022 and June 2023 primarily because of a customer’s political views.”

Today, Farage took to X and wrote: “After being refused banking facilities by ten other banks, my banking issues are now over.”

I am pleased to say that Lloyd’s [sic] bank have opened business and personal accounts for me. My thanks to Johnny Abraham at J9 Advisory, a specialist firm who opened the right doors”

“It is good to see that at least one high street bank in this country is not politically prejudiced. I will continue to go on fighting for the millions who have been treated so badly by the big banks.”

Following the scandal, there were a series of high profile resignations, including Dame Alison Rose at Natwest, as well as Peter Flavel at Coutts.