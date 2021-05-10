King Khan: Mayor wants City Hall stay to last until 2040

Sadiq Khan has said he hopes to be Mayor of London in 2040 after sweeping to victory in the recent mayoral election.

Earlier today Khan said he hopes to be in his current position when the 2036 or 2040 Olympics take place, after recently pledging to launch an “exploratory committee” to look at a potential bid.

When asked if this term would be his last he told LBC: “Listen I’ve said this is the best job in politics. I’m going to carry on in this job as long as Londoners will lend me their vote.”

Read more: Sadiq Khan unveils huge London tourism campaign after reelection

He later added: “Well, I’m hoping to get to the 2036 or 2040 Olympics, and I want to be the Mayor that is here when that is taking place.”

Over the weekend, the incumbent Mayor won with 1,206,034 total votes to Tory challenger Shaun Bailey’s 977,601 votes.

In his victory speech, Khan said that he would “strain every sinew” to “build a better and brighter future for London after the dark days of the pandemic and to create a greener, fairer and safer city for Londoners”.

Read more: ‘I’m somebody who enjoys winning’: Sadiq Khan plots out a second mayoral term

“I’ll always be a mayor for all Londoners – working to improve the lives of every single person in this city,” he said.

He pledged to launch the “biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen” in a speech this morning.

The domestic tourism push, which is being created in partnership with London’s hospitality, culture and retail industries, will include a programme of one-off events with some of the capital’s best-known cultural institutions and tourism attractions.