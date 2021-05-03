Sadiq Khan pledges to explore 2036 London Olympics bid if re-elected

Sadiq Khan has pledged to launch an “exploratory committee” to look at a potential 2036 or 2040 London Olympics bid if re-elected as London mayor on Thursday.

Khan said this evening that if London was chosen to hold either of the games that he would want them to be “the most sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Games ever hosted”.

This would involve using “existing or adapting existing sporting facilities where appropriate, developing new, low carbon facilities where needed, and supporting investment in major public transport projects”.

The 2012 London games provided a profile boost for Khan’s predecessor as mayor Boris Johnson, making him an international figure.

It is also thought to have added billions to the UK’s economy through increased trade, investment and tourism.

Khan will say on a campaign visit tomorrow that he would set up a committee of sportspeople, government figures and community groups to consider the viability of a renewed London bid.

“Not only would future London Olympics bring the world’s finest sportsmen and women to London, it would help fast track much needed green infrastructure projects such as Crossrail 2 and the Bakerloo Line extension, bringing with them long term jobs and investment,” he said.

“Not only that, but, by ensuring the games are staged across the UK, and visitors encouraged and supported to explore every corner of our country, London 2036 or 2040 could be a huge boost to levelling up our cities and regions.”

The potential bid was backed by four-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah.

“When I think of the Olympics I think of London. Nothing will ever beat hearing the roar of 75,000 people in the Olympic stadium getting louder and louder as I reached the home straight,” he said.

“The city felt electric, and as we come out of the pandemic, I couldn’t think of a better way to showcase the spirit of our nation then by bringing the Olympics and Paralympics back to London.”

The bidding process for the 2032 Olympics was launched in 2019, however no formal processes have yet begun for 2036 or 2040.

The International Olympic Committee named Brisbane, Australia, as its “preferred partner” to host the 2032 games earlier this year.