Khan: London should hold Olympics again by 2050

Sadiq Khan is in the US this week (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

LONDON could once again be home to the Olympic Games in the next few decades, Sadiq Khan has said while on a trip to the US.

As he pushed for more sporting investment into London after agreeing a deal to host big baseball games in the capital, Khan said the UK could host the “greenest ever” Olympics.

Khan has previously proposed for London to host its fourth set of Olympics in 2036 or 2040.

Read more Olympics investor UK Sport hit by almost a quarter of a million cyber attacks in past year

He told ITV news the cost “wouldn’t be humongous” because the capital already has the facilities.

He added: “We’re working on the preliminary plans, we’re talking to the IOC, so watch this space.”

Speaking in Silicon Valley today, the London Mayor emphasized the need to reuse stadiums in order to make the Olympics more sustainable.

He said Los Angeles had hosted the games three times, so he hoped it would be back in the capital city once again.