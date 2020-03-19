Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson to discuss London coronavirus measures

Sadiq Khan will meet with Boris Johnson this afternoon to discuss London’s next stage of quarantine measures as the government’s response to coronavirus intensifies.

Speculation was rife yesterday that the government would soon implement a London lockdown, keeping only essential health services, supermarkets and pharmacies open.

City A.M. reported today that this could include a deployment of armed forces in the capital to help deliver supplies.

City Hall confirmed that Khan would meet the Prime Minister this afternoon to “discuss the next steps” in London’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, however no further details were given of potential actions.

London is seen as being ahead of the country in its stage of the Covid-19 outbreak, and has 953 confirmed cases – over a third of the UK’s total.

When asked by Sky News today about a potential London lockdown, education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “No decision has been made.”

Johnson moved yesterday to shut down all the UK’s schools from, while Khan has also heavily restricted London’s public transport services.

Transport for London (TfL) announced the partial shutdown of the Tube late last night, warning passengers it would come into effect from this morning.

In a statement, the transport body said: “Up to 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice.

“Anyone who needs to make essential journeys should check www.tfl.gov.uk for live travel updates before they travel.”

Khan also instructed people to avoid the Tube unless absolutely necessary.

“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial,” he said.

“We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.”

TfL has said it expects to lose up to £500m of passenger income due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Khan said today at a London Assembly meeting that he would be asking the government for financial relief for the transport operator.