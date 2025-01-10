Former Wales First Minister Carwyn Jones joins City of London PR firm

Carwyn Jones has joined a City of London PR firm run by a former ally of Boris Johnson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Former First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones has been hired by a City of London PR firm.

Lord Jones, who was made a life peer at the end of 2024, has been hired by NorthPoint Strategy as a senior counsel.

NorthPoint Strategy’s clients include Polygon, UK Cryptoasset Business Council, Andreessen Horowitz and CEO Club Ukraine.

The firm is chaired by Lord James Wharton who ran Boris Johnson’s campaign to become Prime Minister in 2019.

It is led by managing director Simon Jennings and also counts Lord David Triesman, the first independent chair of the FA and former Labour figure, as a senior counsel.

Carwyn Jones served as First Minister from 2009 to 2018 when he stepped down in the wake of the death of sacked Welsh government minister Carl Sargeant.

On his new role, Carwyn Jones said: “I am excited to join NorthPoint Strategy and support its mission to deliver meaningful outcomes for its clients.

“They have gone from strength to strength since they started and I look forward to sharing my experience with the team, collaborating with their clients, and contributing to the agency’s outstanding public affairs services.”

Jennings added: “We welcome Carwyn to the team. His experience operating right at the top of UK politics and his strategic insights will be invaluable as our clients address the growing complexities of policy and regulation.

“His appointment reflects our dedication to enhancing our senior advisory offer.

“In addition, Labour’s outright dominance in Wales at the most recent election signifies the important role that Welsh politics and politicians will play within the corridors of power back in Westminster and Whitehall.”