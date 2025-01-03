Met Police fail to solve 90 per cent of London car thefts, figures reveal

The Met Police have failed to solve 90 per cent of car thefts in London, according to new figures branded as “staggeringly high”.

Data released by the Home Office showed the capital’s police force categorised 90.2 per cent of car thefts that took place in the four months to June 2024 as “unsolved cases”.

The force conducted 8,861 investigations into car thefts “with an outcome recorded”, of which just 80 – or 0.9 per cent – saw someone charged or summonsed, the data revealed.

A total of 7,996 investigations saw “no suspect identified”.

Research compiled by the Liberal Democrats saw an average of 78.5 per cent of all car thefts in England and Wales going unsolved, with almost 25,000 in the quarter to June 2024.

The Met Police recorded the worst figures, followed by South Yorkshire on 85 per cent unsolved, and Essex, Wiltshire, Sussex and Hertfordshire on 80 per cent in that period.

Across England and Wales, just 2.8 per cent – or around 900 cases on average – ended in a charge or summons, the Lib Dems said.

Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Lisa Smart said victims were “left without the justice they deserve, with a staggeringly high number of car thefts going unsolved, and thieves getting away scot free”.

She added: “Every victim of a crime deserves to feel safe and protected by the police, but unfortunately after brutal cuts to community police officers that is far from the truth.

“We urge the new government to change the course by getting tough on crime, investing properly in local neighbourhood policing and keeping communities safe.”

A Met Police spokesperson said the force “recognises the impact motor vehicle crime can have on victims, especially those who rely on vehicles for employment or the routine of daily life”.

They said: “We have prioritised vehicle crime under our New Met for London plan, and are driving a number of initiatives to tackle the increase and reduce offending.

“This includes proactive policing alongside neighbouring forces to recover stolen vehicles, crime prevention work including crime awareness events and partnering with car manufacturers to help problem solve.

“There are several measures motorists can take to protect their vehicles, such as fitting a steering lock which can act as a visible deterrent, keeping electronic car keys in a signal blocking pouch when not in use, and removing valuables or ensuring they are not left on display.

“Further crime prevention [advice] is available on the Met website.”

The Home Office and the mayor of London have been contacted for comment.