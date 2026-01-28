Lattice to Showcase Advanced Edge AI Solutions at the FPGA-forum 2026
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming FPGA-forum 2026 taking place February 11 – 12, 2026 in Trondheim, Norway.
As part of the event, Lattice Corporate Vice President of Software Solutions and Applications Engineering Eleena Ong will deliver a keynote presentation exploring how rapidly maturing AI technologies can turn FPGA platforms into innovation canvases for a much broader range of developers, sparking new application possibilities. Lattice will also deliver a technical presentation and host a demo showcase focused on how its low power FPGA solutions are advancing connectivity and edge AI applications.
- Who: Lattice Semiconductor
-
What / When (GMT+1):
- Lattice Demo Showcase (Table #3), Feb 11-12
-
Keynote
-
Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m.
- “Unlocking the Next Wave of FPGA Innovators with Generative and Agentic AI”
- Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m.
-
Technical Presentation
-
Feb. 12, 10 a.m.
- “Smaller. Cooler. Smarter: Lattice FPGAs’ Path to Uncompromised Low Power”
- Feb. 12, 10 a.m.
-
Where:
- Royal Garden Hotel, Trondheim, Norway
FPGA-forum is an annual event where FPGA designers, project managers, technical managers, researchers, final year students, and vendors gather for a two-day focus on FPGA tools and technology from the leading industry vendors.
Supporting Resources
- For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com.
- For more information about the conference, visit FPGA Forum.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.
GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128578102/en/
Contact
MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong
Lattice Semiconductor
503-268-8786
Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha
Lattice Semiconductor
408-826-6000
Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com