Lightbits to Showcase High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Storage for Capital Markets at STAC Summits 2026

Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®), inventor of the NVMe® over TCP storage protocol and the first KV cache engine optimized for AI, will showcase industry-leading software-defined block storage, demonstrating how financial institutions can eliminate storage bottlenecks for analytics and transactional workloads at scale, reduce infrastructure costs, and modernize legacy SAN environments at STAC Summits worldwide in 2026.

For capital markets, where storage system agility, performance, hardware efficiency, scalability, and availability directly impact revenue, legacy SAN architectures with their complexity, rigid architecture and rising costs make it increasingly difficult to support AI-driven, real-time analytics and transaction-heavy workloads. Designed natively with NVMe over TCP, the solution is engineered to maximize hardware efficiency, simplify operations, and deliver unmatched performance at scale.

In one large U.S. financial institution deployment, Lightbits enabled:

67% reduction in data center footprint (9 racks to 3)

(9 racks to 3) 150% increase in usable capacity with significantly lower cost per TB

with significantly lower cost per TB 50% reduction in power and cooling requirements

Sub-200µs latency , cutting legacy SAN latency by more than half

, cutting legacy SAN latency by more than half High, consistent throughput, even under load

even under load Complete elimination of vendor lock-in with hardware-agnostic deployment. Reducing their NAND supply chain volatility risk.

At the event, Lightbits will demonstrate how leading financial institutions are modernizing their data infrastructure with disaggregated, software-defined, NVMe/TCP-based architectures that run on commodity hardware and standard Ethernet.

Meet with a technical expert from Lightbits Labs at these STAC events:

STAC Summit – London | April 29, 2026 – Book a Demo in London

STAC Summit – New York City | May 20, 2026 – Book a Demo in NYC

STAC Summit – Chicago | June 4, 2026 – Book a Demo in Chicago

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits) is the inventor of the NVMe over TCP storage protocol, which is natively built into its industry-leading block storage, LightOS®, and the creator of LightInferra™, the first KV cache engine optimized for AI. Lightbits data storage solutions are engineered to deliver unmatched high performance and maximum hardware efficiency for LLM inference, real-time analytics, and transactional workloads at scale. Lightbits is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver best-in-class, cost-efficient storage systems for performance-sensitive workloads at scale.

To learn more about Lightbits Labs, visit https://www.lightbitslabs.com/ and follow Lightbits Labs on Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Lightbits, Lightbits Labs, and LightOS are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422759862/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Carol Platz

Lightbits Labs

+1 408.688.4679

pr@lightbitslabs.com

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Legacy SAN architectures make it increasingly difficult to support AI-driven, real-time analytics workloads. Lightbits enabled a 67% reduction in data center footprint, 50% reduction in power, and sub-200µs latency.

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