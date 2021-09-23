Sabina Nessa: Teacher murdered just five-minute walk from London home

Teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered just a five-minute walk away from her home in south-east London, detectives have said, months after the murder of fellow young woman Sarah Everard.

Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said: “Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination.

“We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.”

After leaving her home on Astell Road, on her way to meet a friend at The Depot bar in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village last Friday, Nessa walked through Castor Park, officers investigating her death have said.

She is thought to have been attacked in the park at around 8:30pm. Her body was found the next day near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road.

The detective inspector added that the investigation was making good process, as the Metropolitan police believe that there are others who may have more information that could help.

“If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us.”

A post-mortem examination carried out at on Monday, was inconclusive, the Met said in a statement.

Her sister paid tribute to Nessa on Twitter, calling her an “inspiration”.

my beautiful talented & caring sister❤️my inspiration to always put myself first & never let anybody put me down💗never in my life did I or my sisters or my mum or dad think this could happen to us. May Allah grant her Jannah🤍Ameen #SabinaNessa pic.twitter.com/wVUIaR8WuG — ✨ (@jaxjn02) September 22, 2021

Her death comes six months after the murder of Sarah Everard at the hands of a Met police officer.

Everard, who was 33, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham on 3 March. Her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent.

The tragedy sparked a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women, prompting London mayor Sadiq Khan to call it a national “epidemic”.

“Between last year’s International Women’s Day and this year’s International Women’s Day, 180 women were killed at the hands of men across the country,” Khan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“We do have an epidemic when it comes to violence against women and girls.

“I think us men have got to be allies in addressing this issue.”