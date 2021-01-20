S4 Capital steps up a gear with automotive acquisition

S4 Capital has snapped up a production studio specialising in the automotive industry as its aggressive expansion plans show no signs of slowing down.

Sir Martin Sorrell’s advertising firm today said Germany-based Staud Studios would merge with its Media Monks content division.

The move cements S4’s presence in Germany, which is Europe’s second largest advertising market.

It also marks a bolstering of the company’s automotive expertise after it secured a major contract win for the newly-merged BMW and Mini European content and production account last year.

Staud Studios was founded in 1983 by trailblazing car photographer Rene Staud, and is now run by his sons Pascal and Patrick.

The Stuttgart-based company counts some of the world’s best-known car brands among its clients, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce.

“We are delighted to welcome Pascal and his colleagues to Media Monks and S4 Capital,” Sorrel said in a statement.

“We look forward to developing a strong content, data and digital media practice in Germany, leveraging Staud’s automotive expertise on a global basis and broadening our base in western Europe.”

It comes weeks after S4 snapped up creative agency Decoded Advertising and data-driven performance marketing firm Metric Theory.

Sorrell has said his company will pursue its growth strategy even faster now that uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process has largely lifted.

