Ryanair to compensate travellers for 2018 strikes after Supreme Court appeal dropped

Ryanair is set to compensate travellers for strikes that took place over four years ago after it dropped a UK Supreme Court appeal.

“Ryanair’s decision to discontinue the Supreme Court appeal of the Court of Appeal judgement means that affected passengers will now be able to make a claim for compensation,” said Paul Smith, consumer director at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Passengers across Europe and the UK were hit by delays and disruption during the summer of 2018 after pilots and cabin crew members walked out in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Despite calls for compensation, the low-cost carrier refused to pay customers back citing the disruption had been caused by “extraordinary circumstances.”

This led to a legal battle with the UK aviation regulator, as the CAA undertook enforcement action against Ryanair.

The row went through two levels of judgement, the High Court and the Court of Appeal, which reiterated that strike action didn’t qualify as an “extraordinary circumstance.”

Nevertheless, Ryanair pressed ahead with its appeal to the Supreme Court until today.

An airline spokesperson said it had reached the agreement with the CAA at the end of November.

“The resolution reached between Ryanair and the CAA is consistent with a recent ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU on union-led strikes, ensuring a uniform level of passenger rights across the EU and the UK,” they said.