Heathrow assures Border Force strikes won’t impact travellers as activity falls

People queue at UK border control at Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport. (Photo by Ian Vogler – Pool/Getty Images)

Heathrow has assured travellers that their journeys will be unaffected by Border Force strikes, as the number of people using the airport falls.

Some 5.6 million people travelled through Heathrow in November, down from 5.9m in October, the airport announced today.

Last week, Border Force staff working at several UK airports agreed to strike over the Christmas period in a long-standing dispute over jobs and pay.

Members of the union PCS will walk out between 23 and 26 as well as 28 and 31 December at several UK airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than 1.5 million passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick will be affected.

“We are doing everything we can to protect a full flight schedule on strike days, so departing passengers should expect to travel as normal,” the airport said in a statement today, adding that travellers arriving with UK, EU, US, Canadian and some other passports will be able to use e-gates to speed up their journeys.

“Border Force has contingency measures to ensure other arriving passengers are cleared safely and as quickly as possible. We are continuing to support them to strengthen these plans so that as few people are impacted as possible.”

If passengers who cannot use e-gates are concerned about travelling during the strikes, airlines may be able to offer them alternative travel dates, the airport added.