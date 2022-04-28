Russia using trained bottlenose dolphins to protect its Black Sea fleet

Russia is using bottlenose dolphins to stop its warships from being sabotaged.

New satellite images analysed by the US Naval Institute show dolphin pens in the occupied Black Sea port of Sevastopol.

The animals have been trained to detect mines and warn of hostile scuba diving soldiers, known as frogmen.

This comes after the Kremlin’s flagship Black Sea vessel, the Moskva, was sunk by a suspected Ukrainian missile.

Other ships in its fleet include frigates armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.