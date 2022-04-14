Russia’s flagship vessel ‘seriously damaged’ and in danger of sinking after Ukrainian missile strike

Russian cruiser Moskva (Wikipedia/ Mil.ru / CC BY 4.0 )

A key Russian vessel in its Black Sea fleet was reportedly struck by a missile and is in danger of sinking after being engulfed in flames.

The Moskva was said to be on fire after being hit near Odessa on Wednesday night, with AFP saying that in Russian media, it was reported as being “seriously damaged”.

The Times said it was hit by anti-ship missiles from Ukrainian forces, while treacherous conditions prevented Russian boats from helping it out.

The flagship vessel in Russia’s fleet had more than 500 crew members, with the regional governor in Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, saying on Telegram: “It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!

“Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!”