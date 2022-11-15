Russia launches ‘massive raid’ on Ukraine with 100 missiles hitting cities and cutting off power

Rescue workers at the scene of a missile strike in the Pechers district on November 15, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ukraine has come under a renewed wave of missile attacks from Russia with at least 100 hitting the capital Kyiv after its president addressed the G20.

Kyiv, Lviv and Rivne were among western cities targeted by the Kremlin today, in addition to multiple cities in the east and south.

Parts of the west were impacted by strikes on power stations and other systems to keep people warm.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko documented some of the strikes on Twitter, calling it a “massive air raid”.

“Todays hits on energy infrastructure were the biggest since February 24” the date of the recent invasion, “and since February 2014 for that matter”, when the civil war in the east began.

85 cruise missiles in the last few hours have been targeted in Ukraine. Explosions in 16 regions. Massive energy cut off throughout the country and even in Moldova due to damages of the energy infrastructure. Russians just can't stand humiliation of Kherson counteroffensive. pic.twitter.com/EaZkAceEKI — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) November 15, 2022

Commenting on the Kremlin’s disagreement with President Vlodymyr Zelensky speaking at th G20 summit, and Russia being banished, she said Moscow “really isn’t happy with G20 becoming G19 I guess”.

On social media users share images of buildings and trees ablaze after rocket strikes.

Vasylenko added earlier in the afternoon that “70/90 #Russia missiles shot down by #Ukraine air defence yet 15 energy infrastructure sites were damaged, cutting whole cities from the grid”.

There have been multiple casualties reported and at least one death, according to the Times.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said: “There are problems with energy supply. Overground electric transport and the metro have been stopped,” while Kyiv Regional Military Administration told residents to get underground.

Zelensky addressed the G20 gathering via video after Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov rubbished claims he had been rushed to hospital. He said “all the problems are on the UkraInian side” as he dismissed “unrealistic” terms for a ceasefire.