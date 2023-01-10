Putin yanks Russia out of European anti-corruption scheme

Russia has opted out of a European convention on fighting corruption, a move that comes in the wake of its withdrawal from the Council of Europe following start of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, to terminate adherence to the Council of Europe’s convention on fighting corruption, which was signed by Russia in 1999.

The date for a vote on termination has not been set yet, but it is expected soon.

Mr Putin argued in his letter to the Duma that the opt-out was the result of the Council’s decision to restrict Moscow’s participation in a body charged with overseeing general compliance with the convention, something he called “unacceptable” and “discriminatory”.

The Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights organisation, suspended Russia’s participation shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Russia withdrew from the Council in March and warned that it will also opt out of conventions that it signed as part of its membership in the organisation. Moscow backed out of the European Convention on Human Rights in September.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia’s withdrawal from the anti-corruption convention would not hinder official efforts to combat the issue.

“In no way will it undermine our domestic legal framework to combat corruption,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

He added that Russia will continue anti-corruption cooperation with “friendly” countries and noted that such cooperation with “unfriendly” nations have ground to a halt anyway.

