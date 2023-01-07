Putin: Raab to host London conference on Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

Dominic Raab and Vladimir Putin: London will host an international conference on Russia’s war crimes

London will host a major international conference led by Dominic Raab on Russia’s alleged war crimes during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting will see justice secretary Dominic Raab join forces with Dutch justice minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius to co-host the conference in London’s Lancaster House.

The conference aims to coordinate efforts to ensure the International Criminal Court (ICC) has the financial and practical support it needs to carry out investigations and alleged prosecute war criminals.

UK justice minister Dominic Raab said: “Russian forces should know they cannot act with impunity and we will back Ukraine until justice is served.”

“Almost a year on from the illegal invasion, the international community must give its strongest backing to the ICC so war criminals can be held to account for the atrocities we’re witnessing”, Raab said.

The meeting comes as prosecutors from countries around the world are currently collecting evidence of war crimes in reclaimed areas of Ukraine.

The UK government in 2022 provided an additional £1m in funding to support the ICC’s investigations into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The Netherlands last year also dispatched two forensic investigation teams to Ukraine having provided an additional €2m (£1.8m) funding to the court in The Hague.

The Dutch government intends to send a further two investigation missions to Ukraine over the coming year, to look into Russian crimes.

Dutch justice minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said: “The reports and images of Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked armed attack on Ukraine are horrific.

“For us it is crystal clear: these crimes may not go unpunished. During this timely meeting we will continue to coordinate with our partners to ensure that support to the ICC and the Ukrainian authorities is offered.”