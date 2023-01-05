Under-pressure Putin to Ukraine: Give up territory before I’ll join negotiations

Vladimir Putin has said he is open to negotiations as the Ukraine War continues to go badly

President Vladimir Putin told Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine but that Kyiv would have to accept the loss of territories claimed by Russia, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue, provided that the Kiev authorities fulfill the well–known and repeatedly voiced requirements and take into account the new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said.

Putin also “acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kyiv, providing information and guidance,” the Kremlin said.

The presidents also discussed a number of energy issues, including the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Kremlin said.

Erdogan and the Russian president have spoken repeatedly since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

According to the Kremlin, Putin once again told Erdogan that all the barriers to Russian exports of food and fertilisers, which Russia sees as part of grain deal, should be lifted.

“President Erdogan said calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution,” a Turkish readout said, adding that Erdogan reminded Putin of the positive outcomes of the grains corridor deal.

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter, but production and exports have fallen since Russia invaded and started blockading its seaports.

The two leaders also discussed Syria, with Erdogan telling Putin that concrete steps needed to be taken to clear Kurdish militants from the Syrian border region, the readout said.

“President Erdogan emphasised that concrete steps should now be taken to clear the terrorist organisation PKK/PYD/YPG from Turkey’s border regions, especially Tel Rifat and Manbij,” it said.

Reuters