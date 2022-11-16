Dominic Raab asks Rishi Sunak to launch investigation into two bullying complaints

Dominic Raab has written to the Prime Minister asking for an investigation into two bullying complaints made against him.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary said he would “fully cooperate” with the probe and welcomed “transparency”.

This comes after he was notified of two separate complaints made against him from during his time as foreign secretary and his first stint as Justice Secretary, which ended in September this year.

With Rishi Sunak at the G20 today, Raab is set to stand in for him at Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

It was reported he was given the name the ‘incinerator’ due to his fierce temper, with others claiming he threw food across the room in anger, and civil servants were scared to enter his office.

Writing to Rishi Sunak, he said he is asking “to request that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible.”

“I will cooperate fully and respect whatever outcome you decide. I remain committed to serving this government with integrity and professionalism” words the PM used when entering Number 10.

Raab also said he welcomes “the opportunity to address any complaints transparently.”

The senior Tory said across the eight posts he’s held, he’s been “blessed to work with a wide range of outstanding civil servants, in particular my brilliant and dedicated private offices. I have always welcomed the mutual challenge that comes with serious policy-making and public service delivery.”

“I have always sought to set high standards, and forge teams that can deliver for the British people amidst the acute challenges that we have faced in recent years.”

Defending himself against claims of abusing staff, he said: “I have never tolerated bullying, and always sought to reinforce and empower the teams of civil servants working in my respective departments.”

