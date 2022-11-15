Raab row: Civil servants union boss says bullying concerns exist over ‘dozens of ministers’

Dominic Raab

As Dominic Raab faces allegations of bullying, the head of the civil servants union has raised concerns about “dozens of ministers” conduct.

Dave Penman, chair of the FDA union, made his comments on Sky News after reports about Dominic Raab being labelled the ‘incinerator’, and Sir Gavin Williamson also quitting over bullying claims.

He said multiple members of the civil service had complained about a number of RIshi Sunak’s cabinet ministers, and confirmed they were bullying claims.

After referring to the investigation into former home secretary Priti Patel, over which ex prime minister Boris Johnson took no action, Penman said “there are concerns raised about a number of ministers, that is essentially a constant in government”.

“It’s not just about this government. It’s every government. You know, there are dozens of ministers and stressful situations.

General Secretary of the FDA union Dave Penman says civil servants do not have confidence in the current process for raising complaints.



He adds 'it's not just about Dominic Raab or Gavin Williamson', this is about a "broken system"https://t.co/PAiZ4DiULB



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/ow7NrWwKHS — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 15, 2022

He added that “at any point in time, you’re inevitably going to have a situation where there are concerns raised about the conduct of ministers. That’s why what you’re seeing isn’t just about Dominic Raab.”

This week it was reported that Raab lost his temper and even threw food at civil servants while Rishi Sunak said he does not “recognise that characterisation” of the deputy prime minister.

Read more Sir Gavin Williamson resigns as minister after bullying allegations

A spokesman for Dominic Raab was quoted by Sky News as saying he “has high standards, works hard, and expects a lot from his team as well as himself.

“He has worked well with officials to drive the government’s agenda across Whitehall in multiple government departments and always acts with the utmost professionalism.”