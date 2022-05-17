Russia brands G7 plan to use frozen assets in Ukraine’s rebuild ‘outright theft’

Using Russia’s frozen reserves to rebuild Ukraine would be “outright theft” according to the Kremlin.

A new proposal from G7 leaders to seize assets from Moscow to finance the reconstruction of decimated Ukraine has been condemned by Russia.

The proposal was made by German finance minister Christian Lindner, who according to Reuters, said proposals were already being discussed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the idea “illegal, blatant and of course requiring an appropriate response… It would be, in fact, outright theft.”

This comes after major international organisations have quit Russia, while governments including the UK and US, as well as countries in the European Union have sanctioned the Kremlin.

During a meeting in Berlin today, finance ministers for the G7 planned $15bn in aid to rebuild Ukraine in wake of the devastating invasion and war waged by the Kremlin.

This would reportedly cover three months and come through loans that would not have to be repaid.