Rugby World Cup: One of Ireland, Scotland or Boks to miss out in Pool B

Every World Cup has to have a pool of death featuring three top-ranked teams with every chance of making it to the last eight – one of which will be dumped out prematurely.

This year in France that dreaded group is Pool B. Holders South Africa have been drawn with world No1 side Ireland, world No5 side Scotland, a revived Tonga and Romania.

The Springboks are the favourites for the title but will know that progression from a difficult pool will likely only land them a tie against France or New Zealand.

Rugby World Cup quality

They have the depth, quality and winning mentality which could see them become the second nation after the All Blacks to win back-to-back William Webb Ellis trophies.

But getting out of their pool won’t be straightforward – both Ireland and Scotland will fancy their chances and results against Tonga could be influential in terms of bonus points.

Six of the previous nine Rugby World Cup finals have seen a European team on the losing side, but Scotland and Ireland are still to grace the showpiece match.

The Scots, now under Gregor Townsend, reached the semi-finals in 1991 but Ireland have never gone beyond the quarter-finals stage, a record they need no reminding of and will be desperate to break this autumn. And when the two sides meet in the final round of Pool B fixtures it’s likely to be a winner-takes-all scenario to determine who joins favourites South Africa in the last eight.

But this is not a pool of death simply because it contains three top-five ranked teams.

Bolstered

Tonga, bolstered by former All Blacks and other internationals who have returned to their ancestral home, are a different beast to competitions gone by. They will not roll over for the bigger sides, instead putting up a fight and potentially causing monumental pool stage upsets.

Romania got their spot in the tournament due to Spain’s disqualification and though they’re not as strong as they once were, they’ll be keen to ensure they’re not seen as simply making up the numbers.

Pool B is a corker of a group, with three realistic semi-final hopefuls vying for two spaces in the quarter-finals. But all five teams have upset potential, both in their favour and against, and this pool is therefore a wonderful opportunity for incredible rugby right across the group stages.

It’s the pool everyone wanted to avoid but no one can take their eyes off.