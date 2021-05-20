Royal Mail capitalises on parcels boom as annual profit more than doubles

Royal Mail saw its annual profit more than double in the year ended March 2021, bolstered by a surge in parcel deliveries as customers turned to online shopping.

The postal firm today reported a 116 per cent surge in adjusted operating profit to £702m and a 17 per cent jump in revenue to £12.6bn.

Simon Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail, said that the company remains “laser focused” on accelerating the pace of change.

“It has been challenging at times, but we have learnt that we can deliver results and change at lightning pace when we are united by a common purpose.

“From starting to deliver on Sundays through to trialling drones – We’re changing. And it is working.”

The full year results followed a series of bumper sales figures as it continued to capitalise on the e-commerce boom throughout the pandemic.

Momentum revved up as the group increased its capacity for parcel deliveries and the renaissance in letter writing was a bonus after declines last year.

The company is in pole position for promotion to London’s FTSE 100, according to recent analysis from Hargreaves Lansdown.

Royal Mail held back from providing a forecast for the current year due to uncertainties that could influence the number of packages it delivers.

While annual revenue topped expectations, the firm’s profit slightly missed estimates as it dealt with higher costs to manage the rise in parcel volumes.

Keith Williams, non-executive chair of Royal Mail, said that revenues previously forecast for three years’ time have been delivered this year.

“GLS is expected to perform in line with the guidance given in March 2021. Despite this uncertainty, there are grounds for optimism. The opportunities are there. We must harness them.”

