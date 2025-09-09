Rosario and Apollo the Ones for puzzling Portland

Tom Marquand (pictured) takes the ride on Rosario in Saturday’s Portland Handicap for trainer Roger Teal.

WHILE the St Leger is undoubtedly the feature race on Saturday, the Portland Handicap (2.25pm) is a contest with a rich history and is always a real puzzle for punters.

This year’s renewal looks no different, albeit we have a relatively outlying favourite in the shape of Air Force One.

Geoff Oldroyd’s sprinter did win two starts ago, but is becoming a little expensive to follow, as shown when a beaten 15/8 favourite last Sunday.

There are a host of others with credible claims following him in the betting, giving the market a typically messy look.

However, there are two who stick out to me as punting propositions.

First up is APOLLO ONE.

He was unlucky in the Stewards’ Cup in early August when he didn’t get a clear passage, and I’d disregard his poor run at Newmarket last time as he wasn’t suited by the way that race was run.

A big field like this will suit him better as is should allow him to settle.

He’s off a pound lower mark than when he was touched off by future Group One winner American Affair in last year’s race, and the 12/1 is a fair bet.

I also like the look of ROSARIO, who looks to be crying out for this trip.

The blindfold came off too late in the Shergar Cup, leaving him 10 lengths behind from the get-go, yet he was only beaten by just over two lengths.

Again, he began slowly at Goodwood last time, but was flying at the finish, so with a better start he must be set to go closer.

Roger Teal definitely targets this race, and the encouraging booking of Tom Marquand sees me rate him as a very fair bet at 25/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Apollo One e/w 2.25pm Doncaster

Rosario e/w 2.25pm Doncaster