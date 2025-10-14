Rosallion to turn tide with Docklands in Ascot’s QEII

Rosallion (right) went down by a nose to Docklands in the Queen Anne in June.

BRITISH Champions Day from Ascot is always a great spectacle and the seven races on this year’s card look stacked with quality.

All eyes will be on the third meeting this season of Ombudsman and Delacroix in the Champions Stakes (4.05pm).

The score stands at one-a-piece after their meetings in the Eclipse and Juddmonte International, and it could go either way once again.

If forced, I’d side with Delacroix to reverse York form, but it’s a clash I’d rather watch and savour than have a bet on.

The preceding Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.25pm) is another fascinating contest especially with the return of Field Of Gold following his disappointing run in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

That was his first time taking on his elders, and while the fact he picked up a knock is a legitimate excuse, he has to prove he can return to his best here in what is the best race he will have contested.

I always like to find a horse that is peaking at this time of year, and I’ve a feeling ROSALLION could be about to.

Richard Hannon’s colt has been desperately unlucky at times this season, and with the rub of the green could have been a triple Group One winner.

He went down by a nose to Docklands in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and then was then a neck second in the Sussex, finishing ahead of Field Of Gold.

I thought his short-head second in the Prix du Moulin recently was his best effort yet and he looks a horse that is building for a big run.

The ground will suit and we know he goes well at Ascot, so the 7/2 on offer makes more appeal than taking a much shorter price about Field Of Gold.

Many can be given chances here, including the improving Never So Brave and high-class Facteur Cheval, but no horse has a better record at Ascot than the Harry Eustace-trained DOCKLANDS.

He is yet to finish out of the frame in seven starts at the Berkshire track, including a win and a place in Group One company.

He has held his form well this season away from Ascot, and returned here it’s not hard to see another big run at odds of 14/1.

Finding the winner of the Champions Sprint (2.05pm) is never an easy task, especially with the division being so open this year.

Haydock Sprint Cup winner and course winner Big Mojo is the standout contender, but he’s already been well backed and is getting too short.

I’m of the opinion he got a run up the golden highway at Haydock and instead I’m willing to chance FLORA OF BERMUDA, who caught the eye running on well for third in that contest.

She was also beaten less than a length into third in this race last year, and I can see another similar performance, so she’ll do for me at 11/1.

The Fillies & Mares (2.45pm) is another tight contest.

Estrange and Waardah may need rain to fall, while French raiders Latakia and Quisisana have to bounce back from poor efforts last time.

At her best, last year’s winner KALPANA stands out and I can see her going off shorter than her current 3/1.

Her seventh place in the Arc last time was far from a bad run and I think she will be fine on the ground, so she could take a bit of beating.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Flora Of Bermuda e/w 2.05pm Ascot

Kalpana 2.45pm Ascot

Rosallion 3.25pm Ascot

Docklands e/w 3.25pm Ascot