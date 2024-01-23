Rolls-Royce nuclear submarine workers face strike ballot in pay dispute

Rolls-Royce is headquartered in Derby.

Employees that work in Rolls-Royce’s nuclear submarine programme are to be balloted in a dispute over pay.

The GMB Union said the vote comes following workers rejecting the Derby-headquartered group’s latest offer.

Rolls-Royce is the supplier to Britain’s domestic nuclear submarine fleet. The union added that, in agreement with the company, any industrial action would not jeopardise the UK’s continuous at sea nuclear deterrent, safety of submarines or operational submarines.

Workers will begin balloting on Monday, January 29, with a result expected after four weeks.

GMB regional organiser Mick Coppin said: “These are highly skilled workers doing vital work for Britain’s defence infrastructure.

“They’ve been driven to balloting after months of managers stubbornly refusing to shift on pay, despite repeated attempts to get back around the table.

“Workers will now have their say on the next steps in their campaign to deliver the pay and recognition they deserve.”

A spokesperson for Rolls-Royce said: “We’ve made an offer to our employees outlining increases for the next five years, which is aligned with the top end of the nuclear industry.

“In addition, we are proposing a further nuclear allowance to recognise and protect those in our business with critical nuclear skills. Over 80 per cent of our people will be eligible for this allowance over time.

“Considering the strict contract regulations we operate within and the decreasing rate of inflation, we believe this is a more than fair offer.

“We are naturally disappointed that it has been rejected by our trade unions, but we remain open to further discussion.”